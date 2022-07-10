×

TshisaLIVE

SNAP | Cindy Mahlangu shares cute pic of her child

10 July 2022 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Cindy Mahlangu shared an elevator snap of herself with her family.
Cindy Mahlangu shared an elevator snap of herself with her family.
Image: Instagram/ Cindy Mahlangu

Kings of Joburg actress Cindy Mahlangu has taken to her Instagram to make it official that she has a little cub.

The star posted a mirror picture of herself holding her baby. While his face is not visible, judging from the hand tattoo the picture was taken by Bongani Zungu.

The actress went MIA on social media and there were rumours that she was expecting a little bundle of joy with her soccer star boyfriend Bongani.

The actress has neither confirmed nor denied  having a little one with the soccer star.

Cindy's relationship with the international footballer became public knowledge after a video of them kissing went viral on social media.

On Father’s Day she took to her Instagram stories to wish Zungu a happy day.

Its not clear when the pair welcomed their child, but they are comfortable with sharing snaps of themselves together. 

The couple did not comment on their rumoured split, but it appears months later they have moved on and have a child together. 

They made their relationship official in August last year.

The Blood & Water actress, who also appeared on The Queen, shared a sweet video of her enjoying a snack and dancing before the Bafana Bafana midfielder comes up behind her, lightly holds her neck and plants a kiss near her mouth.

