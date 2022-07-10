Cindy's relationship with the international footballer became public knowledge after a video of them kissing went viral on social media.
On Father’s Day she took to her Instagram stories to wish Zungu a happy day.
Its not clear when the pair welcomed their child, but they are comfortable with sharing snaps of themselves together.
The couple did not comment on their rumoured split, but it appears months later they have moved on and have a child together.
They made their relationship official in August last year.
The Blood & Water actress, who also appeared on The Queen, shared a sweet video of her enjoying a snack and dancing before the Bafana Bafana midfielder comes up behind her, lightly holds her neck and plants a kiss near her mouth.
SNAP | Cindy Mahlangu shares cute pic of her child
Image: Instagram/ Cindy Mahlangu
Kings of Joburg actress Cindy Mahlangu has taken to her Instagram to make it official that she has a little cub.
The star posted a mirror picture of herself holding her baby. While his face is not visible, judging from the hand tattoo the picture was taken by Bongani Zungu.
The actress went MIA on social media and there were rumours that she was expecting a little bundle of joy with her soccer star boyfriend Bongani.
The actress has neither confirmed nor denied having a little one with the soccer star.
Cindy's relationship with the international footballer became public knowledge after a video of them kissing went viral on social media.
On Father’s Day she took to her Instagram stories to wish Zungu a happy day.
Its not clear when the pair welcomed their child, but they are comfortable with sharing snaps of themselves together.
The couple did not comment on their rumoured split, but it appears months later they have moved on and have a child together.
They made their relationship official in August last year.
The Blood & Water actress, who also appeared on The Queen, shared a sweet video of her enjoying a snack and dancing before the Bafana Bafana midfielder comes up behind her, lightly holds her neck and plants a kiss near her mouth.
Cindy Mahlangu to return to 'The Queen': I thought she died
Mzansi reacts to Ferguson Films’ 'Kings of Joburg' being SA’s latest addition to Netflix
'You continue to inspire beyond the grave' — Shona Ferguson bags coveted international award
TIMELINE | Connie Ferguson’s 2021: Losing Shona and learning to live without him
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos