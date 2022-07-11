×

‘I’m a firm supporter of individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing’ — Jo-Anne Reyneke on ‘offensive’ video

11 July 2022 - 11:30 By Joy Mphande
Joy Mphande Journalist
Jo-Anne Reyneke defends herself against trolls.
Image: Instagram/ Jo-Anne Reyneke

Actress Jo-Anne Reyneke has set the record straight after she was labelled insensitive towards individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The actress received a backlash on social media after sharing a comedic video of a sign language interpreter in an attempt to shed light on the scourge of unqualified people and scam artists getting jobs as sign language interpreters.

Jo-Anne took to her Instagram timeline to share an official statement in her defence, saying she was a supporter of the community and had worked with them in shows.

“While I understand the community has suffered a great deal of discrimination, and the need for advocacy and education outside the community is vital, I was not making fun of individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing but rather shining light on the disturbing trend of scam interpreters being poorly vetted and ending up of television,

“As an art form, comedy has always helped generate conversations. As a supporter of the community, I have taken the time to engage and not be dismissive of the potential offence the video may have caused to individuals who mistook its intention.”

Read the full statement below:

