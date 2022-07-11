×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Marah Louw pays tribute to Barry Ronge

11 July 2022 - 08:30
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Marah Louw spoke about Barry Ronge's professionalism, honesty and humility.
Marah Louw spoke about Barry Ronge's professionalism, honesty and humility.
Image: MOELETSI MABE

Celebrated musician and performer Marah Louw has added her voice to the chorus of tributes for late media personality Barry Ronge.

The former arts editor of the Sunday Times passed away peacefully at the age of 74 in the arms of his life partner, Albertus van Dyk, on July 3. His death was announced over the weekend.

For decades Ronge captured the hearts of South Africans with his work in print and on TV and radio. He stepped away from the spotlight in 2014.

During his time he shone a spotlight on several South African performers, including Marah.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE hours after news of Barry's death, Marah said she would always remember his professionalism, honesty and humility.

“Throughout the early years of my singing and stage musicals career — from the 1970s onwards- he was always there, and he would review the shows. I've still got newspaper clippings of the reviews he wrote of my performances and tours with internationally-renowned artists.

“Barry Ronge was one of the most respected journalists in the country and always reviewed my performances with positive comments, encouragement and praise. It was an honour and privilege to be reviewed by the honourable Barry Ronge in the Sunday Times or on radio. When Barry gave a thumbs-up for a production and one's performance, we were assured of packed audiences.”

She said their last interview together saw the pair reflect on her more than 50 years in the entertainment industry.

“He played my recently released (at that time) recording of The Lord's Prayer and we both shed a tear. I will always honour and appreciate his support and encouragement throughout my career, trials and tribulations.

“May God give strength to his family and friends during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”

READ MORE:

Stage lights dim as arts doyen Barry Ronge dies

Barry Ronge, former arts editor of the Sunday Times, has died.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Media personality and raconteur Barry Ronge has died

Barry Ronge, former arts editor of the Sunday Times, passed away peacefully at the age of 74 in the arms of his life partner, Albertus van Dyk, on ...
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | 2019 Barry Ronge Fiction Prize winner Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu speaks

Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu tells Michele Magwood about her inspiration for 'The Theory of Flight' and the writers that have influenced her.
Books
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I can't do it any more' — Tbo Touch spends R4,600 a week on petrol TshisaLIVE
  2. Cold weather for who? Malema is living it up in sunny Spain TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I can't pay you for inspiring me' — Focalistic on Cassper Nyovest diss track TshisaLIVE
  4. Anele Mdoda defends SK Khoza on his 'reputation dip' TshisaLIVE
  5. Jessica Jane and Wandile Molebatsi celebrate nine years of wedded bliss TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners