Celebrated musician and performer Marah Louw has added her voice to the chorus of tributes for late media personality Barry Ronge.
The former arts editor of the Sunday Times passed away peacefully at the age of 74 in the arms of his life partner, Albertus van Dyk, on July 3. His death was announced over the weekend.
For decades Ronge captured the hearts of South Africans with his work in print and on TV and radio. He stepped away from the spotlight in 2014.
During his time he shone a spotlight on several South African performers, including Marah.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE hours after news of Barry's death, Marah said she would always remember his professionalism, honesty and humility.
“Throughout the early years of my singing and stage musicals career — from the 1970s onwards- he was always there, and he would review the shows. I've still got newspaper clippings of the reviews he wrote of my performances and tours with internationally-renowned artists.
“Barry Ronge was one of the most respected journalists in the country and always reviewed my performances with positive comments, encouragement and praise. It was an honour and privilege to be reviewed by the honourable Barry Ronge in the Sunday Times or on radio. When Barry gave a thumbs-up for a production and one's performance, we were assured of packed audiences.”
She said their last interview together saw the pair reflect on her more than 50 years in the entertainment industry.
“He played my recently released (at that time) recording of The Lord's Prayer and we both shed a tear. I will always honour and appreciate his support and encouragement throughout my career, trials and tribulations.
“May God give strength to his family and friends during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”
Marah Louw pays tribute to Barry Ronge
Image: MOELETSI MABE
