TREND | Just a pretty face! Mohale Motaung opens up about his failed marriage

Media personality Mohale Motaung says he was constantly reminded during his marriage to Idols judge and entrepreneur Somizi Mhlongo that he brought nothing but a pretty face to the table.

Taking to his Instagram timeline, the star shared the trailer of the special that is set premiere on August 4.

The Showmax Original Mohale: On the Record, is a sit-down interview between Mohale and Aldrin Sampear.

Aldrin Sampear, in the clip, asked Mohale what joy being married to Somizi Mhlongo brought him.

“I was really myself when I was with him, and I could express myself in many ways.”

When asked if he thought his life would turn out the way that it did, he said he was happy until things changed.