WATCH | Malema wows crowd in Ibiza with his DJing skills

It seems EFF leader Julius Malema has taken his DJing skills international after a video of him behind the decks went viral on social media.

In the video, Malema is seen behind the decks, DJing while a crowd dances to the music.

According to reports, Malema displayed his skills in Ibiza, Spain, at the wedding celebration of alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti’s daughter.

News24 reported that Mazzotti, through his lawyer Nicqui Galaktiou confirmed that Malema and his wife Mantoa were invited to the wedding on the party island.

The EFF said Malema paid for himself and his wife to attend the lavish wedding ceremony.

Watch the video below