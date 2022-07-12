'Have a proper send-off' — Nomsa Buthelezi talks of the importance of funeral cover

Nomsa Buthelezi is urging her followers and celebrities to start having conversations about their funeral.
The actress said with the number of deaths experienced at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and now recently with the mass funerals or losses in the entertainment industry she wants people to not shy away from talking about their final send-off.
“It's about time people start talking about death. Black people in my culture, when you speak about death it's like you're inviting it but it's about time we sit down with our families and have those conversations. Have a funeral cover that will be able to fit your pocket,” she tells TshisaLIVE.
The actress says it grieves her when seeing posts by family members of celebrities who've passed on asking for donations.
“It hurts when you see artists die and then there's posts asking that we help the family. There are artists who get money every month and they don't have a funeral plan. I wonder what their agents are saying about that.
“Have open communication with your artists, family and friends ... Have a funeral plan and know how you'd want to be celebrated.”
Recalling having witnessed a friend of hers lose their daughter and not have a funeral plan, Nomsa says it made the grieving process difficult and she wants to put an end to it.
“When that time hit, I found out she didn't have a funeral cover for herself and her child ... it was a runaround. We can be balling and living life forgetting that there's that part of life that can come at any given moment ... we have to do the right thing. Have a proper send-off.”
