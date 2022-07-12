×

TshisaLIVE

‘It doesn’t feel right without you here’ — Rosa remembers Jamie Bartlett on his birthday

12 July 2022 - 14:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Jamie's girlfriend Rosa opens up about coping with the death of her partner.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Jamie Bartlett's girlfriend Rosa Onious grieved after spending his first birthday without her beau since they became an item nearly four years ago.

Bartlett, who died on May 23, would have turned 56 on July 9. 

In a lengthy post, Rosa recalled how they celebrated his previous birthday with their  children during the day and “a party for two” in the evening.

This year the couple had planned to have an intimate party with close friends and family  indulging in good food, singing and dancing, but his untimely death put a halt to their plans.  

“We made a guest list but we were indecisive about what to cook. Little did I know it would be a painful one,” she wrote.

Rosa spoke about her love for the veteran actor and how she's been struggling to pick up the pieces without him.

“I miss waking you up at midnight to wish you happy birthday and you would get so annoyed that I woke you. Last night I stayed up all night, thinking what this day would have been if you were here.

“I miss your laugh the most, those multiple kisses at once, the way you held my hand with our fingers in between each other’s. You made me feel the power of your love by just that. I miss talking to you. Our moments where we would lay in bed and talk. I miss your cooking and eating with you. Those breakfast in bed moments.”

