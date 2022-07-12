×

TshisaLIVE

'Thank you for sharing yourself with me': Lesedi Job on losing Busisiwe Lurayi

Shock at unexpected death of actress

12 July 2022 - 15:30 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Busisiwe 'Busi' Lurayi was an award-winning actress who starred in several TV shows.
Image: Twitter/ Netflix SA

The death of seasoned actress Busisiwe Lurayi sent shock waves through the arts industry and the people who have worked closely with her are still in disbelief. She was 36-years-old.

TshisaLIVE confirmed the news on Monday through her agency Eye Media Artists, which shared a family statement on social media saying the actress had been pronounced dead on Sunday.

Details surrounding the cause of death are yet to be confirmed.

Actress and director Lesedi Job took to Instagram to share a snap of herself with the late star.

“On this day she dazzled ooMama with her performance as Pumpkin in Paradise Blue. Then charmed them with her personality after the show. “She claimed that her mom in heaven asked my dad for us to be friends .” I will light a candle for you and hold you forever in my heart. I promised to give you love and I honoured that. Thank you for sharing yourself with me. The hour long conversations. The laughter oh the laughter Sisi. You came you saw and my God you conquered!

Media personalities, actors and fans flooded social media with tributes to the star who was praised for her stellar performances dating back as far as Sokhulu and Partners and City Ses'La.

Owner of Black Brain Pictures, Mandla N, took Instagram to share a mash-up video of the star and he said he never expected to be writing a tribute about her.

“I never expected to be writing this, especially for you Busi. We created magic together for many years, I’ll forever be grateful to you for the lessons. Your passion for the craft, your fierce spirit and your infectious smile will be dearly missed. Thank you for sharing your gift with us, the industry has truly lost a giant. Rest in power my friend.”

Zola Hashatsi said people needed to appreciate artists when they are still alive. 

