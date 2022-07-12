Are businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize and TV personality Minnie Dlamini on good terms? Insta peeps think not.
They think there might be a little something brewing between the two, at least from Minnie's side.
The businesswoman posted a clip of her surrounded by bodyguards and also shared what she got up to over the weekend on her Instagram timeline.
“This is how I wrapped up the weekend. Bafana, thank you for inviting me to your son’s homecoming to not only witness his coming of age but to also present him with a car that you bought for him. What a special gesture. The genuine love and support I received was nothing short of amazing. Thank you Mpumalanga. We had plenty of fun but now it’s time to get back on the grind,” she wrote.
Instead of her followers focusing on the party that was going down, they couldn't help but spot something a little odd happening.
Actress Pearl Thusi walked up to MaMkhize to give her a hug, and while that was happening, Minnie was also standing beside them and side-eyed MaMkhize as she hugged Pearl.
Her mentions were filled with comments from social media users
“Is that Minnie giving you that jealous look haibo? ” wrote one follower.
“Is it me or is Minnie ... hai let me keep quiet,” said another fan.
Watch the video below:
WATCH | Minnie Dlamini gives MaMkhize 'a look' that makes fans think they're feuding!
Image: Instagram/ Minnie Dlamini
In a separate post the reality star boasted about being flanked by female bodyguards.
“Women power. I love seeing women taking up spaces in male-dominated industries. It’s such a breath of fresh air to see us women challenging the status quo. Super proud,” she captioned the post.
