The show has been nominated in the following categories:
- outstanding variety series
- outstanding writing for a variety series
- outstanding picture editing for variety programming
- outstanding technical direction, camerawork, video control
#BetweenTheScenes is nominated for outstanding short form non-fiction or reality series.
- The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe — Hungary for Democracy is nominated for outstanding writing for a variety special.
- Desi Lydic has been watching Fox News for 467 hours straight and now she's nominated for outstanding actress in a short form comedy or drama series for Desi Lydic Foxsplains! #Emmys.
Trevor took over from The Daily Show host Jon Stewart in 2015. When he started, the SA-born comedian said there were high expectations and he was told not to fail.
“I remember South Africans saying to me: 'Hey, man, if you fail, we all look bad. They’re never going to give any African any type of big TV show again. So don’t mess this up'.”
Trevor recently hosted the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony where internationally-acclaimed DJ Black Coffee made history by bagging the award for the best dance/electronic music album for his album Subconsciously.
Halala! Trevor Noah's 'Daily Show' bags seven Emmy nominations
“A sincere thank you to everyone that tunes in and watches the show.”
Image: Getty Images
Trevor Noah's The Daily Show has bagged a whopping seven Emmy nominations and the star is speechless.
He continues to fly the SA flag high internationally and has repeatedly made Mzansi proud as a two-time Grammy awards host.
Taking to his social media pages the comedian shared a clip of himself celebrating with balloons at the studio.
“When @thedailyshow gets nominated for 7 Emmys!!! Just wow!! Thank you for the incredible honour @televisionacad! And a big congrats to @thedailyshow team and to Chris McCarthy and the whole Viacom / Comedy Central fam! I told you we work well together,” he wrote.
The show has been nominated in the following categories:
#BetweenTheScenes is nominated for outstanding short form non-fiction or reality series.
Trevor took over from The Daily Show host Jon Stewart in 2015. When he started, the SA-born comedian said there were high expectations and he was told not to fail.
“I remember South Africans saying to me: 'Hey, man, if you fail, we all look bad. They’re never going to give any African any type of big TV show again. So don’t mess this up'.”
Trevor recently hosted the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony where internationally-acclaimed DJ Black Coffee made history by bagging the award for the best dance/electronic music album for his album Subconsciously.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Trevor Noah unimpressed with Kim K’s Marilyn Monroe dress stunt
Trevor Noah reveals he's on the fence about having kids
Trevor and Doja shine for SA in award nominations
‘I’ve always dreamed of visiting my father’s country’ — Trevor Noah visits Switzerland for his world tour
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos