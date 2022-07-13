×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘My family will forever live under this dark cloud’ — Kelly Khumalo’s sister Zandi Gumede lashes out at Teffo

‘This tunnel-view approach that the society is applying to this case is what is obstructing justice from being served’

13 July 2022 - 12:47 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Zandi Gumede called the lawyer an 'opportunist and a populist' after he withdrew from the Senzo Meyiwa trial.
Zandi Gumede called the lawyer an 'opportunist and a populist' after he withdrew from the Senzo Meyiwa trial.
Image: Instagram/Zandi Gumede

Kelly Khumalo’s sister, singer Zandi Gumede, has expressed her disappointment and disgust after adv Malesela Teffo announced on Tuesday he was withdrawing from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. She labelled the advocate an “opportunist”.

Kelly was among five people in a Vosloorus home during an alleged house robbery when the soccer star was gunned down in 2014.

Responding to the news of Teffo stepping down as four of the accused’s counsel, Zandi took to her Instagram timeline and lashed out at the lawyer.

“It looks like one is never gonna get their day in court la coz people entrusted with this case have turned into a circus so I might as well say this here and now.”

The singer said she was “pained” by the Meyiwa family not getting answers about their son.

“It really pains me that this case doesn’t look like it will be solved any time soon because SA believes opportunists and populists like this one, it pains me because it means the Meyiwa family will never get justice, and it pains me because it means my family will forever live under this dark cloud.

“This one claimed he had an eyewitness uphi? He claimed he had proof that Kelly pulled the trigger and now he withdraws, he has had his two minutes of fame ... This desperate desire to find the Khumalos guilty so ‘we will believe and back anyone who says what we want to hear’ will stand in the way of justice, this tunnel view approach that the society is applying to this case is what’s obstructing justice from being served.”

The trial took a dramatic turn on Tuesday when Teffo withdrew and walked out of court.

He said he was quitting because of alleged harassment he claimed to have been subjected to by the judge, the police and the National Prosecuting Authority.

“Before I can even accept the case to represent accused one to four, there has been harassment that I should not be part of this case from the police and National Prosecuting Authority. I came to this case knowing the consequences,” Teffo told the high court in Pretoria.

LISTEN | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial lawyer Malesela Teffo quits mid-trial

The advocate representing four of the five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Tuesday announced that he was withdrawing from the case.
News
23 hours ago

MORE

Tweeps react to Kelly Khumalo’s sister Zandie gushing over advocate Mshololo's beauty

Singer Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie Gumede, née Khumalo, has tweeps confused after she posted a picture of defence advocate Zandile Mshololo.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

'Fan' Zandie Khumalo sets aside feud to pay tribute to sister Kelly

"I am a not posting this as your sister but I'm posting this as a fan from day one."
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

WATCH | Kelly Khumalo spills the tea on Zandie 'divorce' and THAT viral 'meltdown' video

"It’s now with lawyers, I have learnt to move on"
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Zandie K vs Kelly K part 2: I'm filing for a restraining order against Kelly!

After an alleged ambush, Zandie is ready to cut Kelly from her life
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Jessica Jane and Wandile Molebatsi celebrate nine years of wedded bliss TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busisiwe Lurayi has died TshisaLIVE
  3. MaMkhize ramps up bodyguards amid Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane 'war' TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Malema wows crowd in Ibiza with his DJing skills TshisaLIVE
  5. Sbahle Mpisane admits she ‘lied’ about forgetting Itu Khune after accident TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done