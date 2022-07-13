×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Tumi Tladi's life to be celebrated at memorial service on Friday

Details surrounding death of hip hop artist and choreographer have not been released

13 July 2022 - 14:06 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Hip hop artist Tumi Tladi will be remembered as a multitalented star, brimming with creativity and bursting with energy.
Hip hop artist Tumi Tladi will be remembered as a multitalented star, brimming with creativity and bursting with energy.
Image: Instagram/ Tumi Tladi

Memorial service details for the late South African hip hop artist and choreographer Tumi Tladi have been announced.

His manager shared the arrangements with TshisaLIVE on Wednesday. 

The hitmaker's life will be commemorated at Rivers Church, Sandton on Friday at 11am. 

The 30-year-old, popularly known for his tracks Basadi, Reel it in, Presidential and collaborations with other artists such as Nadia Nakai and Costa Titch, died in Johannesburg on Sunday morning.

His death sent shock waves across Mzansi as the hip hop fraternity was dealt with another blow.

While details surrounding his death have not been disclosed and it has been speculated on social media that he took his own life, the family has requested privacy while they await autopsy results.

Tumi Tladi's life to be commemorated on Friday
Tumi Tladi's life to be commemorated on Friday
Image: Supplied

His family confirmed his untimely death in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE on Sunday.

“The Tladi family humbly request privacy during their period of grieving and ask that you please keep them in your prayers.”

Tumi's big break was in 2012 when he shot a music video for American stars Willow and Jaden Smith as a dancer in Los Angeles.

Since then the artist has shared the stage with rapper Cassper Nyovest as one of his dancers.

In 2014, Tladi released his first song alongside rapper and dancer Costa Titch, titled Punchline. While he has released several other tracks, he became popular for his hit song Basadi and most recently for his single with Nadia Nakai, Presidential.

In 2020 Tumi released his six-track EP, Excuse Me For Being Me.

Tumi Tladi’s family confirm his death, asks for privacy to mourn

Tumi Tladi died on Sunday morning.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Who was Tumi Tladi and why his death has left the SA hip hop industry heartbroken

A superstar to the world and a son, brother and uncle to his family.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'Have a proper send-off' — Nomsa Buthelezi talks of the importance of funeral cover

"Having funeral cover is a way of celebrating yourself while you're still alive," says Nomsa.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Local dancer talks about hanging with Mr and Mrs Smith

PROFESSIONAL hip-hop dancer Tumi Tladi counts Hollywood glamour couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith among his friends. Tladi, 20, stars in a ...
Lifestyle
9 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Jessica Jane and Wandile Molebatsi celebrate nine years of wedded bliss TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star Busisiwe Lurayi has died TshisaLIVE
  3. MaMkhize ramps up bodyguards amid Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane 'war' TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Malema wows crowd in Ibiza with his DJing skills TshisaLIVE
  5. Sbahle Mpisane admits she ‘lied’ about forgetting Itu Khune after accident TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done