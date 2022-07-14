×

TshisaLIVE

'I'm back' — DJ Zinhle’s reality show 'The Unexpected' returns for season 2

14 July 2022 - 12:22 By Constance Gaanakgomo
'The Unexpected' was DJ Zinhle's first reality show, and now she is back with season 2.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Zinhle

When season one of DJ Zinhle's The Unexpected wrapped up she wasn't sure she would return for a second season.

However, the businesswoman took to her Twitter timeline recently to announce that she was back in the world of reality TV by sharing the trailer for the upcoming show and her fans were overjoyed.

“The excitement is real hle. We can’t wait to have you on our screens agai! Also please start shooting season 3 klaar,” tweeted one.

Season two will be airing on BET and the first episode is set for August 6. 

While her reality show might have “lacked drama”, as some of the audience pointed out, DJ Zinhle told TshisaLIVE that the first season was a great depiction of her life, which her fans can learn from.

“My show is who I am, it's about a person who works hard, a person who has family values and great friends, a right support structure around her. It's important to have the right people around you, spend as much time with them because nothing is guaranteed. Family is everything, especially now in these trying times.

“I'm always trying to inspire women to be great and make them believe we can take over the world, mom or not. Women are capable of holding it down, pregnant or not. You can do whatever you want to do,” she said.

