'I'm back' — DJ Zinhle’s reality show 'The Unexpected' returns for season 2

When season one of DJ Zinhle's The Unexpected wrapped up she wasn't sure she would return for a second season.

However, the businesswoman took to her Twitter timeline recently to announce that she was back in the world of reality TV by sharing the trailer for the upcoming show and her fans were overjoyed.

“The excitement is real hle. We can’t wait to have you on our screens agai! Also please start shooting season 3 klaar,” tweeted one.

Season two will be airing on BET and the first episode is set for August 6.