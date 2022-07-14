Nota says black women are a 'security risk', Siya Kolisi 'saved himself' by finding Rachel

Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi has landed on the Twitter trends list yet again, this time for bashing black women in a series of Twitter posts.

Nota, best known as Kwesta's former manager, took to his social media timeline to label black women and hurl insults at them before expressing his opinion that white women were the better option.

“Black women are a security risk... Engage with caution and from a distance.”

In one of the posts, Nota suggested that Springbok captain and rugby icon Siya Kolisi was better off for marrying a white woman.

“Siya Kolisi has peace of mind and that’s priceless. We can’t be fathering adults in our youth. Black women want to be perpetual minors so find yourself a Rachel before it’s too late, failing which you suffer!” he wrote.

“If the love of money is the root of all evil then why do black women proudly profess their love of money? I’m not crazy, I’m God-fearing. The devil will try all his tricks but he can’t stand beside me without being exposed. You’re destroying family values for likes... Niyathakatha!”

Nota added that rapper Nkululeko “Flabba” Habedi could have still been alive if he had heeded warnings from people who cared for him.

“I’m acutely aware of the dangers of a narcissistic abuser because that’s how Flabba was murdered. He refused to heed warnings from all of us who genuinely loved and cared for him because he was blinded by 'love bombing'. To this day I wish I would’ve done more to save him from her!”

