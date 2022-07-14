Nota says black women are a 'security risk', Siya Kolisi 'saved himself' by finding Rachel
Kwesta's former manager trends on Twitter again for bashing women in a series of posts
Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi has landed on the Twitter trends list yet again, this time for bashing black women in a series of Twitter posts.
Nota, best known as Kwesta's former manager, took to his social media timeline to label black women and hurl insults at them before expressing his opinion that white women were the better option.
“Black women are a security risk... Engage with caution and from a distance.”
In one of the posts, Nota suggested that Springbok captain and rugby icon Siya Kolisi was better off for marrying a white woman.
“Siya Kolisi has peace of mind and that’s priceless. We can’t be fathering adults in our youth. Black women want to be perpetual minors so find yourself a Rachel before it’s too late, failing which you suffer!” he wrote.
“If the love of money is the root of all evil then why do black women proudly profess their love of money? I’m not crazy, I’m God-fearing. The devil will try all his tricks but he can’t stand beside me without being exposed. You’re destroying family values for likes... Niyathakatha!”
Nota added that rapper Nkululeko “Flabba” Habedi could have still been alive if he had heeded warnings from people who cared for him.
“I’m acutely aware of the dangers of a narcissistic abuser because that’s how Flabba was murdered. He refused to heed warnings from all of us who genuinely loved and cared for him because he was blinded by 'love bombing'. To this day I wish I would’ve done more to save him from her!”
Read his Twitter posts below:
I’m acutely aware of the dangers of a narcissistic abuser because that’s how FLABBA was murdered. He refused to heed warnings from all of us who genuinely loved & cared for him because he was blinded by “love bombing.” To this day I wish I would’ve done more to save him from her!— GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) July 14, 2022
Social media is turning black women into narcissists at a global scale. I feel for my younger brothers who will most likely struggle to find black women to partner with so they can build productive families… There are too many prominent black women that have no community values!— GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) July 14, 2022
Reacting to his Twitter posts, some tweeps were infuriated, while others shared the same sentiments.
Read the Twitter posts below:
Why people keep giving Nota a platform to speak is beyond me— Midday Starring (@Ur_BoY_Mystro) July 14, 2022
Nota didn't deserve Berita....I am sorry to say this !! Dude uses every platform to demean her !!! I will defend Berita daily !!!! pic.twitter.com/0dNyHcm4QE— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) July 14, 2022
Nota is right— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) July 14, 2022
Black women don’t believe in peaceful break ups and separation
When you break up with a black woman they make sure they destroy everything you’ve worked for because they no longer benefiting
History and Stats are there to prove it !!!!
Nota hates women. He does raise points sometimes but this dude just hates women. He’s an angry inside pic.twitter.com/M13NG3aLvE— Eno Santonga (@EnoSantonga) July 14, 2022