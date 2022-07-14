×

TshisaLIVE

Passed with flying colours! Oskido celebrates his graduation

High five for DJ after completing project management course

14 July 2022 - 13:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
DJ Oskido has successfully completed his project management studies.
Image: Instagram/ Oskido

Kalawa Jazzmee record label owner and DJ Oscar Mdlongwa, popularly known as Oskido, is beaming with pride after completing his five-month project management studies.

In February, Oskido revealed he had enrolled at the University of Pretoria, urging others to empower themselves. 

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the DJ shared his results, announcing he was graduating.

“When I started my journey on this course, I was overwhelmed by the encouragement I received from many of you. I feel duty-bound to share the results and also to say (thank you),” he wrote.

In the post, Oskido revealed that his close friend DJ Zinhle had promised to throw him a party in celebration of this milestone. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in an exclusive interview, Oskido said furthering his studies was to better manage his goals and career.

“I like challenging myself. The idea came when I was doing a 21-day fast with my daughter when I said I wouldn't eat meat for 21 days. I thought it was going to be impossible and I managed to do it. After that, we thought of the next challenge.

“It's cool for us to educate ourselves; the world right now is open for anyone to learn anything. There's so much information accessible to us, even if you've got basic education, the world has become one village. If you want anything, you go on the internet, you find it.”

