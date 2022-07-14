Passed with flying colours! Oskido celebrates his graduation

Kalawa Jazzmee record label owner and DJ Oscar Mdlongwa, popularly known as Oskido, is beaming with pride after completing his five-month project management studies.

In February, Oskido revealed he had enrolled at the University of Pretoria, urging others to empower themselves.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the DJ shared his results, announcing he was graduating.

“When I started my journey on this course, I was overwhelmed by the encouragement I received from many of you. I feel duty-bound to share the results and also to say (thank you),” he wrote.

In the post, Oskido revealed that his close friend DJ Zinhle had promised to throw him a party in celebration of this milestone.