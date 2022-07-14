Sizwe Dhlomo shares how Anele Mdoda was instrumental in his radio career

Radio and TV presenter Sizwe Dhlomo said broadcaster Anele Mdoda spent months coaching him when he was starting out in radio.

Taking to Twitter, Sizwe appreciated her contribution in his early days at popular youth station YFM.

The media personality turned entrepreneur gave a young history of his come-up on the airwaves and gave Anele Mdoda her flowers while she could still smell them.

“After doing a stint on 5 as an entertainment news contributor with Nicole Fox, I got offered a show on Y in 2009. They literally gave me more than what I was hoping for. I just wanted Thursday evenings, but @TumeloDiaho had other ideas. He even allowed me to bring a friend along.”

In a separate tweet, she said Anele took the time to give him feedback on his shows.