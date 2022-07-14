×

TshisaLIVE

Sizwe Dhlomo shares how Anele Mdoda was instrumental in his radio career

“She spent some months coaching me about what she knew about radio.”

14 July 2022 - 07:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
The media personality and businessman gave Anele Mdoda her flowers while she could still smell them.
Image: Instagram/Sizwe Dhlomo

Radio and TV presenter Sizwe Dhlomo said broadcaster Anele Mdoda spent months coaching him when he was starting out in radio.

Taking to Twitter, Sizwe appreciated her contribution in his early days at popular youth station YFM. 

The media personality turned entrepreneur gave a young history of his come-up on the airwaves and gave Anele Mdoda her flowers while she could still smell them.

“After doing a stint on 5 as an entertainment news contributor with Nicole Fox, I got offered a show on Y in 2009. They literally gave me more than what I was hoping for. I just wanted Thursday evenings, but @TumeloDiaho had other ideas. He even allowed me to bring a friend along.”

In a separate tweet, she said Anele took the time to give him feedback on his shows.

“I had met @Anele at 5fm, the year prior & she spent some months coaching me about what she knew about radio. Every evening, Scoop & I would do a mock show & I’d drop off a copy at her house. She’d listen, make notes & the following day I’d go back in & execute.”

To date, Sizwe is comfortably hosting the drive-time show on Kaya 959. He survived shedding season at the station and managed to retain his drive-time slot.

Early this year tweeps tried to stir up some “battle of the drive-time slots”, and Sizwe Dhlomo was not bothered by it.

He replied to a tweet that said the “real competition” between the slots is about to begin as T’Bo Touch is set to return to his drive-time show after a six-year break.

“Hhayi kabi, but I’m really not. I’m not bothered by anyone if I’m being honest. I just do my thing & let others do [theirs]. My show rocks, that’s all I care about,” wrote Sizwe.

