Cassper Nyovest grateful for 'The Braai Show' getting Safta nod
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest
Cassper Nyovest is beaming with pride after getting his first Safta nomination.
The 16th Annual SA Film & Television Awards (Safta's) nominations were announced on Thursday.
SABC1's The Braai Show with Cassper was nominated in the best variety show category with Cake Media production house.
"#TheBraaiShowWithCass is now Safta nominated. I thank you,” Cassper wrote on Twitter.
While we've known Cassper as a rapper throughout his career, he ventured into TV this year as a presenter on the second season of The Braai Show on SABC1 in 2021.
Cassper has been applaud for his presenting skills, but there was controversy surrounding the show because of him taking over from longtime rival rapper AKA and fighting over the ownership of the show.
In March this year, AKA shared legal documents revealing 50% ownership of the show.
“Thus I am happy that the arbitration proceedings have found in my favour, that I am a 50% owner of The Braai Show and that no further exploitation of it can be transacted upon without my involvement.
“Now that the arbitration proceedings have [been] determined, with finality, that I own half of The Braai Show, I will be going after what is rightfully mine against those who sought to exploit and undermine my creativity and intellectual property.”
Responding to the ruling, Cassper said nothing that was going to happen and he had just taken up a job opportunity.
“I was offered a Job, I got paid what I wanted, including getting promotion for my shoes and alcohol which I'm making multi millions from and the story ends there. Even if the broer did cartwheels naked on Mandela bridge, there's nothing that's gonna happen,” he wrote.
