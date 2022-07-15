It was an emotional day on Friday when close friends, fans and Tumi Tladi's family gathered at the Rivers Church in Sandton, Johannesburg, for his memorial service.
Tumi passed away at the age of 30 on Sunday morning, with details of the cause of death not revealed yet.
The star's life was celebrated with singing, dancing, and heartfelt messages from his loved ones.
Video footage showcasing the highlights of Tumi's life were shared at the ceremony. The "super star" was remembered as a strong, intelligent and positive person who worked hard to achieve his goals.
'I wish you could've talked to me': Tumi Tladi remembered
Image: YouTube
Slikour was among the industry peers who took to the podium. He spoke about the challenges creatives face and Tumi's contribution to the entertainment industry.
“There's no question that Tumi's life was dedicated to creating, movement and broadcasting it,” he said.
Image: YouTube
Tumi's manager Siyanda Ntshanga revealed he was set to sign with Def Jam Africa and in spite of his death, he'd release new music for Tumi's fans.
“Thank you to everybody who has ever done a single thing for the broer. He was signing with Def Jam this week, there was a world tour ... Broer had it, all he wanted to do was share his music with you guys ... I told him he's going to trend, but not like this.”
Siyanda added that his close friends and work peers should reach out to each other in the same way Tumi's best friend Kwanda, known as Mustbedubz, did. He said: “I wish you could've called me, I wish you could've talked to me.”
Tumi's younger brother Paseka reflected on their relationship and his brother's growth.
“My brother did the most, and looking back, I'm glad he did things for himself. He fought for what he believed in and didn't conform because that's who he was. Probably the most stubborn man, but he's the most realistic.
“My mother has always been Tumi's number one supporter ... he wouldn't be the man he was if it wasn't for you, ma ... loss is not something that is easy to overcome, but with the family, we're going to do this together ... I honestly believe Tumi is fighting for us up there.”
Image: YouTube
