‘Nam ngina bazali’ — SK Khoza finally talks about explicit oral sex video

Sthembiso “SK” Khoza has opened up about the explicit video of him that went viral, saying he too has parents and people need to keep that in mind.

In an interview on The Uprising on Gagasi FM, the star said he didn't owe anyone an explanation about his private life. However, he did set the record straight about a few things and apologised to people he might have offended.

In the video, the Kings of Joburg actor is seen having oral sex with an unidentified woman and faces the camera occasionally. The star revealed the video was old.

“Do you know how old that video is? You don't. You know why? Because is not yours. It wasn't for y'all to see. It is very old , probably a year. Do you see how long my beard is? Because it just came out people think it is new.”