‘Nam ngina bazali’ — SK Khoza finally talks about explicit oral sex video
Sthembiso “SK” Khoza has opened up about the explicit video of him that went viral, saying he too has parents and people need to keep that in mind.
In an interview on The Uprising on Gagasi FM, the star said he didn't owe anyone an explanation about his private life. However, he did set the record straight about a few things and apologised to people he might have offended.
In the video, the Kings of Joburg actor is seen having oral sex with an unidentified woman and faces the camera occasionally. The star revealed the video was old.
“Do you know how old that video is? You don't. You know why? Because is not yours. It wasn't for y'all to see. It is very old , probably a year. Do you see how long my beard is? Because it just came out people think it is new.”
There were growing concerns for the actor's wellbeing when a video of him engaging in heated confrontations with strangers went viral in April.
“That was sad for me because do you know what it is like to look at yourself and see videos and not recognise the person? I have no recollection. I don't remember and it breaks my heart,” he told the hosts of the show
The actor apologised to anyone he crossed paths with and swore at on the day.
Though this is the tune he is singing now, speaking to TshisaLIVE then he said he was upset and reacted, but was glad no-one was hurt.
“It was [a] moment where I was treated in a bad way and I lost my s**t. No-one was hurt, just somebody was sworn at.”
He also addressed rumours that he was under the influence of drugs when the video was taken.
“People like to say nonsense. I don't do drugs. My family know that. I've taken drug tests in front of my family members. It's literally one of those moments where I was rubbed the wrong way and I reacted, that's that,” he said, adding that he does not mind how people interpret the video.