Actress Omuhle Gela is celebrating the success of being part of the most watched show in Mzansi, Uzalo.
Omuhle, who plays the role of smart and calculating Nomaswazi Magwaza, the daughter of Njinji (played by Thembi Nyandeni), made her return to the small screen when joining season 8 of show in February.
Taking to Instagram, the actress reacted to news of the SABC soap opera audience numbers reportedly peaking at 6.1-million viewers in June, up from 5.8-million in May.
In the post, Omuhle said with this being her first stint on SABC1 after her role in SABC2’s Muvhango as Busi Motsamai 12 years ago, she was grateful for the support she has been receiving with her new role.
“I'd like to genuinely thank my supporters on social media and in person. It's my first time doing a show on @mzansi_fosho and by God's grace my first one was the biggest show in SA.
“The love out there has been so real and overwhelming. Yoh! Also S/O (shout out) to the amazing cast and crew I found there for welcoming the new family with open arms and making us feel at home. Thank you for your endless DM's and for showing love and support to my craft. God bless,” she wrote.
'The love out there has been so real' — Omuhle Gela celebrates Uzalo's viewership rise
Image: Instagram/ Omuhle Gela
