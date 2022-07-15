×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'The love out there has been so real' — Omuhle Gela celebrates Uzalo's viewership rise

15 July 2022 - 13:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Actress Omuhle Gela is excited to be part of the winning team as 'Uzalo' viewership numbers increase.
Actress Omuhle Gela is excited to be part of the winning team as 'Uzalo' viewership numbers increase.
Image: Instagram/ Omuhle Gela

Actress Omuhle Gela is celebrating the success of being part of the most watched show in Mzansi, Uzalo.

Omuhle, who plays the role of smart and calculating Nomaswazi Magwaza, the daughter of Njinji (played by Thembi Nyandeni), made her return to the small screen when joining season 8 of show in February.

Taking to Instagram, the actress reacted to news of the SABC soap opera audience numbers reportedly peaking at 6.1-million viewers in June, up from 5.8-million in May.

In the post, Omuhle said with this being her first stint on SABC1 after her role in SABC2’s Muvhango as Busi Motsamai 12 years ago, she was grateful for the support she has been receiving with her new role.

“I'd like to genuinely thank my supporters on social media and in person. It's my first time doing a show on @mzansi_fosho and by God's grace my first one was the biggest show in SA.

“The love out there has been so real and overwhelming. Yoh! Also S/O (shout out) to the amazing cast and crew I found there for welcoming the new family with open arms and making us feel at home. Thank you for your endless DM's and for showing love and support to my craft. God bless,” she wrote.

MORE:

Omuhle Gela giving away a beauty school scholarship worth R28,500

The star is giving away a scholarship as part of Women's Month.
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

SNAPS | Inside actress Omuhle Gela’s #YummyMummies luncheon

“I must admit, being a mom can get overwhelming!," said Omuhle.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Omuhle Gela on pressure to ‘snap back’ after giving birth

“I refuse to snap back at the expense of my health."
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Omuhle Gela shows off cute baby bump: 'You’ve given me the true purpose of life'

Former 'Muvhango' star Omuhle Gela shows fans her baby bump.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sbahle Mpisane admits she ‘lied’ about forgetting Itu Khune after accident TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘I’m tired of being mad’: Kelly Khumalo ‘ready to mend things’ with sister ... TshisaLIVE
  3. MaMkhize ramps up bodyguards amid Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane 'war' TshisaLIVE
  4. Nota says black women are a 'security risk', Siya Kolisi 'saved himself' by ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Tshego unimpressed with Cassper Nyovest for saying he inspired Focalistic TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I tried to hide behind crates' : Man who was shot 7 times in Soweto tavern ...
Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...