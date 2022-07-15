Family, friends, industry colleagues and fans of SA hip hop artist and choreographer Tumi Tladi gathered at Rivers Church in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Friday to celebrate his life.
Tumi Tladi passed away at the age of 30 in the city on Sunday morning.
The family confirmed his sudden passing, saying: “The family of SA hip-hop artist Itumeleng George Tladi today (Sunday) confirmed with profound sadness and loss his untimely passing.
“Known by his stage name Tumi Tladi, he was deeply loved by his family, friends and the entertainment industry as a whole.”
Details surrounding his death have not been revealed yet.
While it was an emotional day for the family, his memorial was a reflection of his love for the arts. He was celebrated with singing, dance and heartfelt messages from his loved ones locally and globally.
RECORDED | Family and friends gather to celebrate Tumi Tladi
