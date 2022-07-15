Zanele Mbokazi rubbishes claims she is initiating to become a sangoma

Crown Gospel Music Awards co-founder and businesswoman Zanele Mbokazi has rubbished claims made by popular blogger Musa Khawula that she is initiating to become a sangoma.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Bishop Skhumbuzo Mathabela, who works closely with Zanele in the ministry, dismissed the rumour as simply not true.

“It is not true Zanele is at an initiation school. Zanele has an amazing gift from God. Those who have been close to her over the years, have seen it. She did not go to any initiation school, she did not thwasa, and she is not a sangoma. This is a gift she has always had, she prophesies, she prays and heals people. This is a gift from God. What has changed in the past few weeks are more and more people that have been coming from all corners for prayers and her gift has just blossomed. We have been praying with her and we bless God for what is happening through her life,” concluded Mathabela.

Zanele said she was home and not at an initiation school as the controversial blogger claimed.