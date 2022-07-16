SNAPS | From Rome to Paris with love! K Naomi and hubby explore Italy and France

Media personality K Naomi is ticking off every item on her travel bucket list in Italy as she hops from city to city with baby daddy and hubby Tshepo Phakathi.

The couple kicked off their travels in Spain, where K Naomi celebrated her birthday and the beginning of a new chapter as a wife and mom.

The yummy mommy then headed to Italy and has already seen the majestic ruins of Rome, tasted delicious-looking pasta, seen the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, and visited beautiful, regal Versailles Palace.

Looking good and doing touristy things with the love of her life, K Naomi looks super happy in all her snaps as she experiences new things.

Check out the snaps below: