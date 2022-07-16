×

SNAPS | From Rome to Paris with love! K Naomi and hubby explore Italy and France

16 July 2022 - 14:00
Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
K Naomi and her hubby are living their best lives in Italy.
K Naomi and her hubby are living their best lives in Italy.
Image: Instagram/K Naomi

Media personality K Naomi is ticking off every item on her travel bucket list in Italy as she hops from city to city with baby daddy and hubby Tshepo Phakathi.

The couple kicked off their travels in Spain, where K Naomi celebrated her birthday and the beginning of a new chapter as a wife and mom.

The yummy mommy then headed to Italy and has already seen the majestic ruins of Rome, tasted delicious-looking pasta, seen the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, and visited beautiful, regal Versailles Palace.

Looking good and doing touristy things with the love of her life, K Naomi looks super happy in all her snaps as she experiences new things.

Check out the snaps below:

K Naomi has had a lot to celebrate recently. 

In December 2021, the media personality gave birth to her first child, who her fans have come to call Baby P, as referred to on social media by K Naomi.

Thank you God for my beautiful and healthy baby. Thank you Mr P for my beautiful blessing. My heart in human form. So blessed and grateful for Baby P, little Ama. Guys I’m a mommy now. LOL,” she wrote when announcing the news on social media.

She tied the knot with Tshepo in a Sotho-themed traditional wedding ceremony in March.

“I’m so grateful and truly blessed to be loved and to be embarking on this journey with the coolest guy on earth, my bestie. I prayed for you,” she captioned the post. 

