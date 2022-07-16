Remember that Tik-Tok video of The Wife stars chanting the same? It seems the star might be cooking up something.
WATCH | SK Khoza paints the town red in pink suit
Image: Instagram/ SK Khoza
Actor SK Khoza is having the time of his life and no bad publicity will get him down.
He recently hosted Wine Wednesdays in Durban and his fans were treated to the star's not so hidden talent.
Taking to his Instagram timeline he has been sharing a series of clips in celebration of his 36th birthday.
He shared a clip of himself performing with people chanting "do you know me".
Remember that Tik-Tok video of The Wife stars chanting the same? It seems the star might be cooking up something.
SK's name has been on the lips of tweeps for a while now as the star has maintained his trending status by making sure his fans are clued up on his whereabouts and entertaining persona that he has seemingly taken up in full swing.
In the video that was trending last week, the Kings of Joburg actor was seen having oral sex with an unidentified woman and faced the camera occasionally.
TshisaLIVE reached out to SK for comment. He responded saying he was unbothered by the video circulating on social media
“It’s from my only fans page so I’m chilled, I don’t want to talk about it,” he said.
The video has had tongues wagging on social media with many tweeps weighing in on him constantly going viral on social media.
947 breakfast show host Anele took to her Twitter timeline on Thursday, saying while SK's viral moments could affect some aspects of his career he still continues to succeed in other areas of his life.
“SK’s reputation may take a dip in one field, but best believe he is thriving in another sector of the country. So fellas perhaps you take his name out your mouth and replace it with something else ... for once,” she wrote.
