The actress recently went down memory lane reflecting on her life's journey. She shared pictures of herself, her children and her ex-husband.
“A learning for me. I am all this, through broken pictures or forgotten promises to these two boys who are my pride and joy. Great is your faithfulness, oh God. We are so quick to seek black and white, yes or no, happy or sad, what was or what it is not because it is easier
“But seldom do we feel brave or resolute enough to say, 'This, these, all have contributed to this moment I call me'. In my reflective state today I share and own that to everything I could have been and to everything I will never be, all things work together for good. To @sisanda_henna, @not.micaiah_0 @hanniel_henna, thank you for this gift.”
In another post, Bonnie explained that she was in a space of catharsis to make room for new things to come into her life.
“It is a season of clearing out for me, deciding what to keep or discard, making space for what’s coming in my life,” she wrote.
Celebration of beauty — Bonnie Mbuli launches Bon Ami jewellery range
Image: Instagram/Bonnie Mbuli
Seasoned actress Bonnie Mbuli has launched her jewellery range.
Taking to her Instagram recently, she shared the news with her followers and introduced her new collection.
“ It's here. Bon Ami is a celebration of beauty and resilience. Adorn yourself while remembering to love, accept and celebrate yourself. Our pieces are engraved with affirmations because words carry energy and with words we can create worlds. Our first collection is a collaboration with @zacki.jewelry_sa,” she wrote.
