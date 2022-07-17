LoveLivesHere | Moozlie and Sbuda celebrate their eighth anniversary

Though Moozlie and Sbuda are private, their love is definitely not a secret.

In 2020, on Sbuda’s birthday, the star called on her fans to help her express her love for her bae.

“Hey guys, I need your help. Today is Sbuda Roc’s birthday and I need you all to tell him that I love him so much! Please also tell him he’s super special to me and I truly thank God for this day.

“And that he’s coolest dude ever and I’m so happy I found him. And I can’t wait to spend all his birthdays with him. That’s all. I’ll tell him the rest but yeah, I’d really appreciate your help guys. Thank you.”

Moozlie is in Tanzania, living her best live with her partner and bestie DJ Zinhle.