TshisaLIVE

#LoveLivesHere | Moozlie and Sbuda celebrate their eighth anniversary

17 July 2022 - 14:00
Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
Sbuda Roc and Moozlie have been loving each other for eight years.
Image: Instagram/Moozlie

It's eight years and to infinity for lovers Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena and her beau Sbuda Roc.

The pair recently celebrated their eighth anniversary with Moozlie keeping it brief on her Instagram when she wished her partner a happy anniversary.

Have you ever noticed how similar 8 and the infinity sign are? Happy Anniversary Boo, I Love You,” the rapper wrote in her caption along with some snaps from the best of times they've shared.

Though Moozlie and Sbuda are private, their love is definitely not a secret.

In 2020, on Sbuda’s birthday, the star called on her fans to help her express her love for her bae. 

“Hey guys, I need your help. Today is Sbuda Roc’s birthday and I need you all to tell him that I love him so much! Please also tell him he’s super special to me and I truly thank God for this day.

“And that he’s coolest dude ever and I’m so happy I found him. And I can’t wait to spend all his birthdays with him. That’s all. I’ll tell him the rest but yeah, I’d really appreciate your help guys. Thank you.”

Moozlie is in Tanzania, living her best live with her partner and bestie DJ Zinhle.

