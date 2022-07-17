Another celebrity who has frequently broken the internet with his pole dancing skills is Siv Ngesi, who has been excelling in the skill and in the drag industry.
In a now deleted post, the actor said because his venture had outraged some male tweeps on social media and had their tongues wagging, he wanted to share more of it on his platform.
“Many men have had an issue with me pole dancing so I thought I would pole dance in heels and give them more to have an issue about. Don’t forget, I can still kick your arse while wearing these heels,” he wrote.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE in an interview earlier this year, Siv said he found it laughable how people made comments about his sexuality, saying he is gay.
“I'm all about uncomfortability and growth. It's always been my place. I love to push the norm,” he said.
WATCH | Getting better! Pearl Thusi shows off her pole dancing moves
Image: Instagram/ Pearl Thusi
Pearl Thusi is oozing confidence as she makes progress with her pole dancing skills.
The actress, who revealed she's been taking pole dance classes for more than a year, is evidently getting better with every video she shares.
Taking to Instagram, Pearl shared a video of herself flexing with the caption; “Progress. Everything takes time but never give up.”
Another celebrity who has frequently broken the internet with his pole dancing skills is Siv Ngesi, who has been excelling in the skill and in the drag industry.
In a now deleted post, the actor said because his venture had outraged some male tweeps on social media and had their tongues wagging, he wanted to share more of it on his platform.
“Many men have had an issue with me pole dancing so I thought I would pole dance in heels and give them more to have an issue about. Don’t forget, I can still kick your arse while wearing these heels,” he wrote.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE in an interview earlier this year, Siv said he found it laughable how people made comments about his sexuality, saying he is gay.
“I'm all about uncomfortability and growth. It's always been my place. I love to push the norm,” he said.
'This is hilarious' — Pearl Thusi reacts to dating rumour by blogger
‘I thought she was kidding’ — Pearl Thusi sets record straight on her Pabi Cooper comment
Pearl Thusi shares why she doesn’t take the Grammys too seriously
‘Wu Assassins’ love sees Pearl Thusi reflect on pain she hid for two years
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos