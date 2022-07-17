×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Getting better! Pearl Thusi shows off her pole dancing moves

17 July 2022 - 16:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Actress Pearl Thusi stuns after taking pole dancing classes for more than a year.
Actress Pearl Thusi stuns after taking pole dancing classes for more than a year.
Image: Instagram/ Pearl Thusi

Pearl Thusi is oozing confidence as she makes progress with her pole dancing skills. 

The actress, who revealed she's been taking pole dance classes for more than a year, is evidently getting better with every video she shares. 

Taking to Instagram, Pearl shared a video of herself flexing with the caption; “Progress. Everything takes time but never give up.” 

Another celebrity who has frequently broken the internet with his pole dancing skills is Siv Ngesi, who has been excelling in the skill and in the drag industry.

In a now deleted post, the actor said because his venture had outraged some male tweeps on social media and had their tongues wagging, he wanted to share more of it on his platform.

“Many men have had an issue with me pole dancing so I thought I would pole dance in heels and give them more to have an issue about. Don’t forget, I can still kick your arse while wearing these heels,” he wrote.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in an interview earlier this year, Siv said he found it laughable how people made comments about his sexuality, saying he is gay.  

“I'm all about uncomfortability and growth. It's always been my place. I love to push the norm,” he said.

'This is hilarious' — Pearl Thusi reacts to dating rumour by blogger

Pearl Thusi laughed off a rumour that she was all booed-up.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

‘I thought she was kidding’ — Pearl Thusi sets record straight on her Pabi Cooper comment

"I really thought she is booked in Nigeria. She is killing it right now and when she worded it in a Nigerian accent, I thought she was making a joke ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Pearl Thusi shares why she doesn’t take the Grammys too seriously

“African artists have proved they don’t need them, but they’re a nice to have.”
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

‘Wu Assassins’ love sees Pearl Thusi reflect on pain she hid for two years

"I feel a massive release in my spirit and an immense and overwhelming light within and around me right now and all I can do is cry the tears I held ...
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Passed with flying colours! Oskido celebrates his graduation TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘Nam ngina bazali’ — SK Khoza finally talks about explicit oral sex video TshisaLIVE
  3. Nota says black women are a 'security risk', Siya Kolisi 'saved himself' by ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | SK Khoza paints the town red in pink suit TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Bonang Matheba silences wagging tongues with her makeup-free face amid ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I tried to hide behind crates' : Man who was shot 7 times in Soweto tavern ...
Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...