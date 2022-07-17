×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Zandi shows off how talented she and sister Kelly Khumalo are!

17 July 2022 - 12:00
Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
Sisters Kelly Khumalo, left, and Zandie Khumalo-Gumede seem to be mending their sisterhood.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Sisters and singers Zandi Gumede (née Khumalo) and Kelly Khumalo have been hogging headlines for everything but their music, so Zandi recently took it upon herself to remind folks what they should be focusing on: her and her sister's talent.

The musician took to her Instagram to share two snippets from their music videos. And she couldn't resist a young, humble brag in the caption.

In her comments section, fans admitted that their mother gave birth to talented girls and that there was no denying their musical gift, even if at times they hogged headlines for other things.

Watch the videos below:

But other fans were more focused on the way the sisters, who had “divorced” each other after a falling out, were mentioning each other more and more.

Two years ago, Zandie rocked Mzansi when she “publicly divorced” her sister because of Kelly's reaction to an article which said that Zandie's husband and former Mabala Noise PR person Mhlo Gumede had allegedly used Kelly's name to extort money from an event organiser. 

After a scathing “divorce” letter, fans of the sisters remained hopeful that they would find a way to resolve the conflict and bury the hatchet.

Fast-forward to 2022 and the Senzo Meyiwa trial set to continue in August, Zandi used her socials to express how she would support her sister “till the wheels fall off”.

This came after she had previously burst the bubble of fans who hoped that the two would reconcile earlier this year after Zandie posted about Kelly’s children.

However, it seems fans were correct about the reconciliation. In a recent episode of Kelly’s reality show, she expressed her desire to mend things, saying she is tired of being “mad” and feels like she’s losing valuable time with Zandie’s son.

“I’m at a point where I’m tired of being mad. It doesn’t serve me any more and I think we should find an amicable way of dealing with each other. The biggest issue is I felt my mother wasn’t doing her part,” she told her therapist.

“We haven’t had serious conversations, but we speak regularly. I feel like I’ve lost so much time, especially where my godson is concerned,” an emotional Kelly said. 

