×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘Can this nonsense stop now’ — Pearl Thusi insists all is good with DJ Zinhle

18 July 2022 - 11:30
Pearl Thusi said she and DJ Zinhle were good.
Pearl Thusi said she and DJ Zinhle were good.
Image: DJ Zinhle via Instagram

Actress and businesswoman Pearl Thusi says she and DJ Zinhle are doing just fine and has asked tweeps to stop spreading rumours that their friendship is not in a good place.

Tweeps have been speculating that her friendship with businesswoman DJ Zinhle has been over for a while since they don't appear to be close as they used to be.

The pair left many envious of their friendship when they took a bestiecation and supported each other through thick and thin. The pair's friendship took the spotlight in DJ Zinhle's reality TV show The Unexpected  and fans couldn't get enough of it.

Fast forward to 2022 and they do not post each other as much on their socials, and this has led to tweeps thinking they are no longer friends.

Taking to her Twitter timeline recently, Pearl said people need to stop fuelling a rumour that the pair were not on good terms.

“Guys - Zee and I are still very much friends. Can this nonsense stop now,” she tweeted.

In her mentions her followers were not buying the tweet, and said it was a story cooked up for the socials.

“No ngeke sizwe ngani. You guys just fixed things now when you had a gig together or whatever it is called recently. You had a birthday and she never wished you a happy birthday like all these years. Also, you were no longer liking each other's posts. Kodwa ke nzophuza amanzi ngoba ezababili,” said one tweep.

Taking to her Instagram stories Pearl posted about friends supporting each other. A popular blogger posted screenshots of her post and this saw Pearl and DJ Zinhle shoot up the trends list. 

“I think you should be a fan of your friends. Unashamedly. I think you should boost and uplift them every chance you get. I think its important to let them know that not only do you love them, but you're also rooting for them. Most of the time people need to hear it.”

WATCH | Not here to play! Pearl Thusi got mad skills on the pole

"Imagine what I'll be able to do in three months."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Why Khanyi Mbau doesn't want Pearl Thusi and Somizi at her Comedy Central roast

The reality TV star and actress says she knows exactly which jibes will be thrown at her when celebrities roast her.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'This is hilarious' — Pearl Thusi reacts to dating rumour by blogger

Pearl Thusi laughed off a rumour that she was all booed-up.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Friends with drinks: Somizi toasts buddies with booze brands

"I could literally drink my friends."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Passed with flying colours! Oskido celebrates his graduation TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | SK Khoza paints the town red in pink suit TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Nam ngina bazali’ — SK Khoza finally talks about explicit oral sex video TshisaLIVE
  4. Nota says black women are a 'security risk', Siya Kolisi 'saved himself' by ... TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Out of this world! Inside Kairo Forbes’ cute jewellery line launch TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I tried to hide behind crates' : Man who was shot 7 times in Soweto tavern ...
Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...