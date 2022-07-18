'I’ve always wanted to get a nomination for acting' — Siv Ngesi on his Safta nod
Siv Ngesi is over the moon that he is finally nominated for an award that celebrates actors.
The 16th Annual South African Film & Television Awards (Saftas) nominations have been announced, celebrating long-standing and new shows in the theme, Frame the Future.
Siv was given the nod for Best Supporting Actor as Victor in DAM the eight-part thriller series that aired on Showmax.
He stared alongside among a few Pallance Dladla, Thembisa Mdoda, Natasha Loring, Faniswa Yisa and Neil Sandilands.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE Siv and the rest of the cast of the series that has received an impressive 11 nominations, shared how they felt about the nominations.
I want to take a moment to congratulate myself on never giving up , for outworking them , for overcoming all my doubts and believing in myself! If you’re rolling your eyes at this, my mom says don’t do that - they’ll stay like that forever. Just shurrup and congratulate me! pic.twitter.com/iev2kHb5PU— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) July 15, 2022
“I was having a meeting and someone just Whatsapped to congratulate me. I was in the meeting with Ashley de Lange, and then she found out she was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Comedy for G.I.L., so we both celebrated. And then I called my mom. I’ve always wanted to get a nomination for acting and this was my first one (the rest were for presenting and producing), “said Siv
Neil Sandilands, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor: TV Drama as Bernoldus in DAMsaid he was proud to be part of the team
“I woke up in Eagle Rock, Los Angeles this morning with 53 new messages. My first thought was the Apocalypse was upon us. The temptation to wax philosophical was momentous indeed, but let me simply say the black coffee and sweet doughnut never tasted finer. Congrats to Team DAM! Proud to be a part of this number.”
Natasha Loring, who's up for Best Supporting Actress: TV Drama as Sienna in DAM said she knew from the on set that the series was gonna be a hit.
“I’m still blown away by the news. I knew from the first time I read the script that DAM was going to be something special and it exceeded my expectations. It was a huge team effort. Everyone poured their heart and souls into this show. I am so proud to be a part of this production and blown away the SAFTAs have recognised the show in so many categories!”
Other nominees in the category are:
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TV DRAMA
• Arno Marais — Spoorloos (M-Net) Production House: Ochre Media
• Siv Ngesi — Dam (Showmax) Production House: Picture Tree
• Neil Sandilands — Dam (Showmax) Production House: Picture Tree
• Mduduzi Mabaso — eHostela (Mzansi Magic) Production House: Black Brain Picture