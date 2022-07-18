'I’ve always wanted to get a nomination for acting' — Siv Ngesi on his Safta nod

Siv Ngesi is over the moon that he is finally nominated for an award that celebrates actors.

The 16th Annual South African Film & Television Awards (Saftas) nominations have been announced, celebrating long-standing and new shows in the theme, Frame the Future.

Siv was given the nod for Best Supporting Actor as Victor in DAM the eight-part thriller series that aired on Showmax.

He stared alongside among a few Pallance Dladla, Thembisa Mdoda, Natasha Loring, Faniswa Yisa and Neil Sandilands.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE Siv and the rest of the cast of the series that has received an impressive 11 nominations, shared how they felt about the nominations.