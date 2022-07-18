×

Revamped ‘Idols SA’ finally airs, but some tweeps miss Randall and Unathi Nkayi

‘Something is missing with this new season’

18 July 2022 - 10:34
The new season of 'Idols' aired on Sunday.
The new season of 'Idols' aired on Sunday.
Image: Supplied.

The first episode of Idols SA aired on Sunday and some fans couldn't help but be nostalgic as they missed the presence of former judges Randall Abrahams and Unathi Nkayi. 

Twitter was abuzz with some tweeps expressing how they wished the old judges were on the show, while others were over the moon that Somizi Mhlongo was “back where he belonged”.

“The removal of Sis Unathi has made me lose more interest in Idols. Count me out. Not watching,” said one tweep

There was one judge fans remembered from the past season, and despite attempts by “cancel culture leaders", Somizi and his unique humour seems to be the only thing saving the new format.

See some tweets below:

The exits of the oldest contributor to the judging panel, Randall, and co-judge Unathi came after Somizi left the show in 2021 following abuse allegations levelled against him by his estranged husband. 

The pair exited the show in February after it was announced at the show it was taking a fresh approach to the judging panel later revealed to  be Thembi Seete, JR Bogopa and Somizi.

Taking to Instagram when she was announced as a judge, Thembi said she couldn't believe she would be in one of Mzansi's most envied chairs.

“It feels like a dream. It's as if someone woke me up and said, 'don't worry, you had a wild imagination'.”

Unathi and Randall have moved on to other projects. Unathi joined Star 91.9 FM.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Unathi expressed how she was anticipating venturing into a new radio format as she joins the community radio station.

“I am looking forward to a fresh new format of radio that I have never before attempted. To be able to speak to my community, from my community, and for my community — priceless. Being able to speak to a multicultural community is also something I’m truly excited about because that’s the heart of radio — the heart of Joburg,” she said.

Randall was appointed as new CEO of Primedia Broadcasting.

Abrahams said: “I am pleased to return to a swiftly evolving broadcast landscape and I'm very excited to join the Primedia Group."

