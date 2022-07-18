'This is a bittersweet moment for the family' — Busisiwe Lurayi is up for ‘Best Actress' at the Saftas

The family of the late Busisiwe Lurayi has mixed emotions after the news that she has been nominated posthumously for the Best Actress award at this year's 16th Annual SA Film & Television Awards (Saftas) just days after her sudden death.
Busisiwe was found lifeless by her father on Sunday night and after paramedics were summoned, she was declared dead at 11.15pm.
The family said they had a bittersweet experience when they saw the nomination online like the rest of Mzansi.
“We really have mixed emotions, however we do understand that the show must go on. We are joyful which would've been a norm whenever she was nominated. Then we would have had a proper celebration. We are in limbo in terms of how are we gonna do that now. So the timing wasn't perfect, but it's not our time. So a part of us are expectant about it while a part of us are quite saddened by the timing and not knowing what to do in terms of the celebration part,” Busi’s aunt Sonti Lurayi told TshisaLIVE.
Her first ever Safta was for her role as Phumzile on the SABC1 sitcom City Ses'la (2005-2006 and again in 2010) and its spin-off series Ses'Top La.
Busi won her first Safta for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Comedy in 2006. In 2011 and 2021, she again won the award for best actress in a TV comedy for City Ses'la and How to Ruin Christmas.
Sonti said after she heard the news about the nomination she reflected on what a hard worker Busisiwe was.
“I just had a colleague of mine popping in today just talking about her work ethic, you know, the stuff that people don't see. The late nights, us having to go through scripts and having to redo readings with her that we don't understand. We just read like we are reading a book. She would read in an actor's opponent so that she would remember her lines. The late nights and early mornings, where she would sleep at four and have to get up because call time is six.
“The way we would have to find a way to ensure that she gets away without having to have the burden of Ayana going to school or something like that. So yeah, we know her work ethic was at another level.”
Sonti said as her support system, they rallied about her to ensure she could give her all and they were always inspired by her work ethic which always led to quality work from the actress.
Lurayi has been nominated in the Best Actress category, alongside Ashley De Lange, Shamilla Miller, Julia Anastasopoulos and Ilse-Lee Van Niekerk.
