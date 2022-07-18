Just last month, Drake took to Instagram to share images of artists featured on his album Honestly, Nevermind, hailing Black Coffee as a “heroic figure”.
The rapper’s seventh studio album, set to bring attention to the house music genre, has Black Coffee listed as a co-producer on Currents, Overdrive and Texts Go Green, which also has his son Esona Tyolo listed as a co-producer.
Reacting to the post, Black Coffee shared a screenshot of the post with the caption: “It comes as God wills it.”
Drake’s surprise album has been making waves since its release earlier this month.
Hip Hop DX reported Honestly, Nevermind became the biggest dance album in Apple Music history by breaking the record for first-day streams worldwide.
Drake holds the record for the biggest album in Apple Music history by first-day streams worldwide with 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, while 2018’s Scorpion is the second biggest album by first-day streams worldwide. Drake also holds the record for the biggest song in Apple Music history by first -day streams worldwide with Girls Want Girls.
Black Coffee took to his Twitter timeline to celebrate achievement, captioning it “Numbers”.
WATCH | ‘You’re a real one!’ — DJ Black Coffee thanks Drake for unwavering support
Levels! That hug Drake gave the DJ showed there’s real love between the bros.
Image: Black Coffee Twitter
Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo shared a precious moment with international rapper Drake.
The Grammy-winning DJ took to his timeline sharing a video of Drake and himself embracing during his set at Hï Ibiza nightclub.
“Last night was special @hiibizaofficial. Thank you my brother @champagnepapi for coming through to show love and sharing your light ... You’re a real one,” he captioned the post.
Watch the videos below:
