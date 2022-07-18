×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘You’re a real one!’ — DJ Black Coffee thanks Drake for unwavering support

Levels! That hug Drake gave the DJ showed there’s real love between the bros.

18 July 2022 - 14:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
DJ Black Coffee has been honoured by global star Drake.
DJ Black Coffee has been honoured by global star Drake.
Image: Black Coffee Twitter

Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo shared a precious moment with international rapper Drake. 

The Grammy-winning DJ took to his timeline sharing a video of Drake and himself embracing during his set at Hï Ibiza nightclub.

“Last night was special @hiibizaofficial. Thank you my brother @champagnepapi for coming through to show love and sharing your light ... You’re a real one,” he captioned the post.

Watch the videos below:

Just last month, Drake took to Instagram to share images of artists featured on his album Honestly, Nevermind, hailing Black Coffee as a “heroic figure”.

The rapper’s seventh studio album, set to bring attention to the house music genre, has Black Coffee listed as a co-producer on Currents, Overdrive and Texts Go Green, which also has his son Esona Tyolo listed as a co-producer.

Reacting to the post, Black Coffee shared a screenshot of the post with the caption: “It comes as God wills it.” 

Drake’s surprise album has been making waves since its release earlier this month.

Hip Hop DX reported Honestly, Nevermind became the biggest dance album in Apple Music history by breaking the record for first-day streams worldwide. 

Drake holds the record for the biggest album in Apple Music history by first-day streams worldwide with 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, while 2018’s Scorpion is the second biggest album by first-day streams worldwide. Drake also holds the record for the biggest song in Apple Music history by first -day streams worldwide with Girls Want Girls.

Black Coffee took to his Twitter timeline to celebrate achievement, captioning it  “Numbers”.

‘We are number one’ — DJ Black Coffee reveals club Hï Ibiza voted top club in the world

DJ Black Coffee has yet another reason to celebrate this year after club Hï Ibiza hit the global number one spot as voted for by DJ Mag readers.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Tweeps dig up video of Black Coffee saying he wouldn't trust Nota with his brand

“He should worry about managing his hand, being a good father and not me managing his brand… " Nota hit back at the resurfaced Black Coffee video on ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

DJ Black Coffee makes SA proud after he produces three of Drake’s new songs

Did somebody say GOAT? Black Coffee is one of the executive producers of Drake’s latest album 'Honestly, Nevermind'.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

POLL | Are you digging the songs Black Coffee produced on Drake's album?

Black Coffee is credited as co-producer and co-writer on a few songs including 'Overdrive' and 'Currents'.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Halala! Trevor Noah's 'Daily Show' bags seven Emmy nominations TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘We are number one’ — DJ Black Coffee reveals club Hï Ibiza voted top club in ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Levels! Drake praises ‘heroic’ Black Coffee TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Honestly, Nevermind' makes Cassper want to dance the night way in Ibiza TshisaLIVE

Most read

  1. Passed with flying colours! Oskido celebrates his graduation TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | SK Khoza paints the town red in pink suit TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Nam ngina bazali’ — SK Khoza finally talks about explicit oral sex video TshisaLIVE
  4. Zandie Gumede talks about how she tried to help Senzo Meyiwa stay alive TshisaLIVE
  5. Revamped ‘Idols SA’ finally airs, but some tweeps miss Randall and Unathi Nkayi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro
Jessie Duarte’s brother details her final days at funeral