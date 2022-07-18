×

Zandie Gumede talks about how she tried to help Senzo Meyiwa stay alive

‘I was busy talking to him all the way, trying to keep him alive but unfortunately...’ she said.

18 July 2022 - 13:19
Joy Mphande Journalist
Zandie Gumede recalls the night of Senzo Meyiwa's death.
Image: Instagram/ Zandie Gumede

Zandie Gumede has spoken up about her version of events from the night of Senzo Meyiwa’s death.

The singer was among the five people in the Vosloorus home during an alleged house robbery when the soccer star was gunned down in 2014.

In an exclusive interview with eNCA, Zandie broke her silence after her sister, Kelly Khumalo, also did a tell-all on the channel earlier this month. 

Zandie recalled trying to help Senzo stay alive, saying she could feel him withering away while rushing him to the hospital. 

“I was the one sitting with Senzo at the back [of the car] putting pressure on the wound leading to the hospital. Even on our way to the hospital I could feel him getting cold from his feet ... I was busy talking to him all the way, trying to keep him alive but unfortunately ...” she said.

When asked if there was anything she wishes she could’ve done differently that night, Zandie said though she tends to think she could’ve tried to fight the intruders, she understands that she was overcome by the incident. 

“When something happens of that magnitude, you forget everything. I even forgot the knife drawer, maybe I could’ve taken a knife and stabbed someone ... maybe if there was one [of the men] left behind ... one would have said something it would’ve been better. Things just go through your mind that I would’ve wanted to do so much.”

The full interview with Zandi set to air on eNCA, Monday at 6pm.

‘My family will forever live under this dark cloud’ — Kelly Khumalo’s sister Zandi Gumede lashes out at Teffo

‘This tunnel-view approach that the society is applying to this case is what is obstructing justice from being served’
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

'He was a cash cow' — Kelly Khumalo claims Senzo Meyiwa's family did not love him

"You know the first thing that woman said to me when Senzo passed on? 'Who's going to feed us?' Your son is dead. The only thing you're thinking ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'Docket accusing Kelly not official document': Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The second docket, which accuses singer Kelly Khumalo and those who were with her in the house where Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead, was only an internal ...
News
1 month ago

SA reacts to Kelly Khumalo saying no-one 'knew Senzo Meyiwa' before he dated her

Kelly said, "Nobody knew who Senzo Meyiwa was until he was attached to the brand 'Kelly Khumalo'."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
