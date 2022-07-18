As millions of people around the world celebrate former president Nelson Mandela on Mandela Day, his granddaughter Zoleka has penned her tribute.
Mandela Day, declared by the UN in November 2009, is an annual international day in honour of Mandela on his birthday.
The author and businesswoman took to her Instagram timeline wishing Mandela, who would have turned 104 on Monday, a heavenly birthday with a heartfelt quote.
“A heavenly birthday to my grandfather who turns 104 today ...,” she wrote.
“I hold you close within my heart and there you will remain to walk with me throughout my life ... On this day that honours you, I hope you’re reminded that I will never forget you. May you continue to walk with the Lord and His Angels.”
Zoleka wishes Mandela a heavenly birthday
Image: Instagram/Zoleka Mandela
Zoleka also shared a post about how Mandela's death had affected her on Instagram stories.
“God broke my heart ... my soul [is] with you but you're not gone, you live in me.”
Image: Instagram/ Zoleka Mandela
Recently, Zoleka penned a heartfelt message to her late mother on her death anniversary.
“God, on the anniversary of my mother’s passing ... Please help carry my love, respects and gratitude to her on the wings of your dearest and most trusted Angels. Please replace the ache in her heart and mine with peace, with comfort and more love.”
