TshisaLIVE

Cassper says part two of Nyovest vs NaakMusiQ boxing match might not happen

“I want that fight but it doesn't sound like it is going to happen," Cassper said.

19 July 2022 - 06:00
Cassper Nyovest said the fight people have been waiting for between him and NaakMusiQ "looks like it won't happen".
Cassper Nyovest said the fight people have been waiting for between him and NaakMusiQ "looks like it won't happen".
Image: Alaister Russell

When rapper Cassper Nyovest lost the Celeb City boxing match in Sun City, he swore he would come out guns blazing against his opponent, actor and musician Anga “NaakMusiQ” Makubalo in a rematch, but the fight might not happen.

The rapper recently revealed the chance to redeem himself as a champ is slim. Without stating the reasons, he replied to a tweep who asked when they see the action again.

“When is the rematch, bro, of you and Naak? We've been waiting for too long, or who is your next opponent? I want to see you in the ring again Mufasa,” said the tweep.

“I want that fight but it doesn't sound like it is going to  happen. There are a few people who jumped out earlier, so I'll take them maybe. I'll fight anyone who wants to fight me who has a following. I just want to put on a show. That's all,” Cassper replied.

“Sun City packed to come watch boxing and it all started with a dream to bring boxing to the big stage. Took an L but we come back stronger. We will hear from the other team when they want the rematch. I say three months would be enough and we get back in,” he said.

The pair headed to Sun City for one of SA’s most anticipated boxing matches and NaakMusiQ walked away with the coveted belt.

He proved that while he may have not have been loud about his preparations for the match, he had put in the work.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE ahead of the fight, DJ Tira said: “Naak is my brother and I believe he's got a super fighting spirit. I think the beast in him is going to come out today in the ring. It's a sport, and in a sport someone wins and someone loses. I have a feeling today Naak is going to win.”

Just days after the match the rapper said he was ready for a rematch =he hoped would happen in three months' time.

