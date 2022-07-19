Letshego Zulu on six years since Gugu Zulu died: ‘I sat in silence most of the day’

July 18 marked six years since much-loved race driver Gugu Zulu died, and his widow Letshego has shared how she spent the day, saying she chose smiles through the day, something she couldn't have imagined in 2016.
Gugu died on July 18 2016 while summiting Mount Kilimanjaro. Across the world, many people celebrated Mandela Day, but for Letshego, the day was an emotional rollercoaster.
“I sat in silence most of the day. I had multiple debates with myself whether to acknowledge what happened on this very Monday six years ago when my heart shattered into a million pieces. And in that very moment I had to put on my big girl panties, chin up and keep moving,” she said.
“I'm not one to continuously celebrate/acknowledge the day a loved one dies. My personal preference is to acknowledge what used to be their birthday or any other joyous occasion I experienced with them.”
The author said she was glad to have not received “morbidly heart-wrenching messages” and appreciated the “stream of heart emojis” that flooded her socials and inbox instead.
"Change is the only constant in life and I'm ever so grateful to witness this shift. I know many will never forget Gugz on this day because he 'chose' Mandela Day to depart. And with that, the heart emojis can continue. Today wasn't a “hard” day as few eluded to it. I choose not to make it hard but to rather smile at the memory of having been blessed with his love and energy once upon a time,” she wrote.
In 2019, Letshego shared that after a lot of tears, laughter and reminiscing, she was ready to share what it has been like living without her husband in her book I Choose To Live: Life After Losing Gugu.
She took to Instagram to announce she had been penning her thoughts and feelings in a book t launched in July 2019.
“I have been very silently, in my own time, writing my book for the past two years. It's been a challenging yet cathartic experience. There were times when I would attend to just one paragraph then put it down for a month or two before gathering the strength to continue.”
The motivational speaker admitted it wasn't always a pleasant process to write her truth in the book, but it wasn't all gloomy.
“There were plenty of tears, lots of smiles and an abundance of laughter. A bag of mixed emotions really.”
