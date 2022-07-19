Lux Dlamini, stepping down and Ibiza: 5 takes from Malema’s ‘Podcast and Chill’ interview

EFF leader Julius Malema is the latest politician to leave an impression on Podcast and Chill viewers following his interview on the platform this week.
The outspoken politician sat down with MacG and Sol Phenduka to discuss politics, corruption and supporting artists, among other things.
Malema set the record straight on how he feels about some issues facing the country, including the leader of the controversial Operation Dudula movement, Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini.
Here are five takes from the interview:
What does he think of Dlamini and his movement?
According to Malema, Dlamini and Operation Dudula’s stance is rooted in self-hate.
“Black people are not loved all over the world. And for a black person to hate another black person who is hated all over the world, what is that?
“Criminals, let's deal with them. I have no time for thugs. I do not tolerate thugs, but I am not going to beat up a person because he is dark and ugly in my eyes.”
Is corruption a 'black people's thing'?
Malema said people should do away with seeing corruption as a “black people's thing”.
“You people speak about corruption as if it's a black people's thing. It's white. When you say business is corrupting government you mean whites are corrupting black people because business is white and government is black. This government can't be corrupt by itself. It needs someone to be corrupt with.”
Will he step down as leader of the EFF?
Malema said one day he will step down as leader and pass the position to the younger generation.
“The founder of the July 26 movement, Fidel Castro, at some point stepped down. In China leaders of the Communist Party stepped down. I can't wait for the day when I hand over the baton to the younger generation because I've done these things since I was nine.”
Why is he advocating for artists?
He said he chooses to help artists because SA would be a depressed nation without them.
“I like helping artists because they are underrated in SA. They are not given the special attention they deserve because without them, we would be a depressed nation.
“Their entertainment makes us who we are. They use their skills to comfort us and revive our inner being, and give us hope that not all is lost, even when they themselves are not doing well.”
How was his trip to Spain?
Malema described his trip to Ibiza, where he attended the wedding celebration of alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti’s daughter, as “chilled”.
“It was so chilled. I went there with my wife. We’d wake up, [have] breakfast and just chill.
“South Africans were worried about a man who goes to Ibiza with his wife when they've got so many problems. I'm not their president. They've elected their own government and got the government they deserve.”
What did social media users think of the interview?
If social media reactions are anything to go by, the interview was good, with some saying Malema made a lot of valid points.
Here is a snapshot of reactions:
Lux Dlamini, stepping down and Ibiza: 5 takes from Malema’s ‘Podcast and Chill’ interview
Image: Freddy Mavunda
