He did not confirm nor deny the accusations levelled against him by the Twitter user.
“Told you he doesn’t have money to take me to court. The only option is the street way,” said Maphorisa.
DJ Maphorisa's reputation has been trending on Twitter.
Earlier this year, he left tweeps confused when he attempted to shed light on why he and Kabza De Small took the hit single eMcimbini from Mas Musiq.
A clip of the amapiano star during an Instagram live video surfaced on social media a month ago, with Maphorisa's comments about Mas Musiq.
“Mas used to be selfish, and unfortunately eMcimbini, why we took it. Why Kabza and I took eMcimbini was because it had a saga. It had saga, why? Mas Musiq sampled Samthing Soweto's Afro beat song. We played that song at Live [Amp]
“Then when we played it at Live [Amp], Samthing Soweto freaked asking why are the boys sampling me. I begged Samthing Soweto, telling him that the song is big. I then thought Kabza and I should take it and he should add a verse,” he said.
‘O shapile top boy’ — DJ Maphorisa unmoved by man hurling threats at him
Image: Instagram/ DJ Maphorisa
If unbothered was a person it would be DJ Maphorisa.
The amapiano artist and music producer took to his Twitter timeline to say a man behind the user name @francwear on Twitter was just “a lame guy with no money for lawyers”.
The owner behind the account was for talking about events where DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small, aka Scorpion Kings, were booked, only to be cancelled, accusing Maphorisa of unfair treatment towards the people he works with and accusing him of stealing his intellectual property.
“If I see one promoter booking @DjMaphorisa from here on, I’m calling the community of where the establishment is to cancel these events. I don’t need goons or any friends to help. I’ll do it all by myself," he tweeted.
DJ Maphorisa laughed off the rumours, and had no interest in arguing with a faceless Twitter account.
He did not confirm nor deny the accusations levelled against him by the Twitter user.
“Told you he doesn’t have money to take me to court. The only option is the street way,” said Maphorisa.
DJ Maphorisa's reputation has been trending on Twitter.
Earlier this year, he left tweeps confused when he attempted to shed light on why he and Kabza De Small took the hit single eMcimbini from Mas Musiq.
A clip of the amapiano star during an Instagram live video surfaced on social media a month ago, with Maphorisa's comments about Mas Musiq.
“Mas used to be selfish, and unfortunately eMcimbini, why we took it. Why Kabza and I took eMcimbini was because it had a saga. It had saga, why? Mas Musiq sampled Samthing Soweto's Afro beat song. We played that song at Live [Amp]
“Then when we played it at Live [Amp], Samthing Soweto freaked asking why are the boys sampling me. I begged Samthing Soweto, telling him that the song is big. I then thought Kabza and I should take it and he should add a verse,” he said.
WATCH | ‘I’m back, no more depression’ — Mlindo the Vocalist
Spicy exchange! Inside DJ Maphorisa and Slik Talk’s war of words
DJ Maphorisa on begging Samthing Soweto to feature on 'eMcimbini'
DJ Maphorisa wants his flowers now: 'Please appreciate me while I’m still kicking'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos