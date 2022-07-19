He is the second rapper to open up about the troubles of suicide. Gigi Lamayne labelled suice “a pandemic” that is a “silent genocide”.
“Your decision to leave us is so final. & so triggering. I beg you to consider speaking to any one of us about it first. After all, this is your life. And this your decision. However, I am also your friend and your family. And therefore, your life means a lot to me.”
The rapper opened up to TshisaLIVE about how this troubles her after she lost her university friend to suicide last week.
“This has been something that has been swept under the carpet for longer than it should have been. All of us have seen that for some reason there has been this issue around suicide brewing for the longest time and I think people only started really talking about it earlier this year when it started happening more than usual.
“I think a huge issue around it is that people are tiptoeing around the situation, something that’s new to our context as Africans. I do believe we need to start having the conversation around why this is occurring and what are the pressures the youth are going through.”
'Talk to us' — Reason offers a shoulder to lean on to people feeling suicidal
“Talk to us first. That’s all I ask. Just ... talk to your loved ones first.”
Image: Sam After Life
Rapper Reason has offered a shoulder to cry on for many who might be going through a difficult time and having suicidal thoughts.
Taking to his Twitter timeline, the rapper called on his followers going through a dark period to speak up to their loved ones or to him before considering taking their lives.
“To my loved ones around me with suicidal thoughts & fantasies; I don’t agree, but I respect you. And your wish to leave this living experience for whatever reason you see fit. All I ask for is a conversation. If not to change your mind, then to prepare me to live without you.”
