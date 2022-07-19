×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Amirah and Psyfo are pregnant — They did the cutest reveal

19 July 2022 - 11:00
Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
Sipho "Psyfo" Ngwenya and his wifey Aamirah are about to become first-time parents.
Image: Sidwell/ Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Sipho “Psyfo” Ngwenya and his wifey Aamirah, who are about to welcome their first bundle of joy.

The couple, who tied the knot in November after two years of dating, are about to enter into a new chapter as partners.

Aamirah took to her Instagram to share a cute video of herself baking hot cross buns, only for fans to be hit with a plot twist later in the video when they realised it was a pregnancy reveal.

Aamirah said she and her hubby were lucky because they got pregnant as soon as they set their minds to it.

We decided to bake this recipe and I am happy to say I was lucky the first time around,” she said, before addin “additional” tips on how to successfully bake the “same” recipe.

“1. An appropriate, clean, soft surface 2. Beat the dough a few times 3. Then wait for it to rise,” she said.

Watch the cute reveal below:

Last year Sipho took to his timeline to gush over their relationship and saying he is grateful to have found “the perfect partner”.

“Four years with this crazy one and it’s been the most beautiful four years of my life. Navigated through some tough storms. We are probably going to have to navigate through even harder ones but one thing that comforts me is that I have the perfect partner to do this with. I love you mate.”

