Thespian Busisiwe Lurayi was given a memorial fit for someone who speakers described as a gift to the acting industry who was committed to her craft.
Former co-stars who became the late star's friends, Nkuli Sibeko and Thuli Thabethe, were animated when they chose to remember the star at her memorial held on Tuesday at The Market Theatre.
Thuli, who stepped into the role of Phumzile on the City Ses'la sitcom, said she was blessed because their friendship started growing in the past year and they would have hour-long conversations
“I’m so grateful I was given Busi for one year. I remember last year I called her because there was going to be a finale for City Ses'la and I asked why aren’t you playing a role, but she was on How To Ruin Christmas and so I called her and asked her what’s going on.”
Thuli said she lost someone who got her to be spiritual and light candles again and she learnt a lot from their varied chats.
“In the conversations I would learn so much. She had no idea she was teaching me so much. We would laugh, we would cry, we’d gossip, we would vent, we would support each other through the highs and lows of this industry. The one thing I respect about Busi is anyone who found a sparring partner in Busi had to come correct. You would not not to set not knowing what’s going on. You did not do any favours for Busi."
‘We’ll never be the same’ — Thuli Thabethe, Nkuli Sibeko bid Busisiwe Lurayi farewell
Image: YouTube
Thespian Busisiwe Lurayi was given a memorial fit for someone who speakers described as a gift to the acting industry who was committed to her craft.
Former co-stars who became the late star's friends, Nkuli Sibeko and Thuli Thabethe, were animated when they chose to remember the star at her memorial held on Tuesday at The Market Theatre.
Thuli, who stepped into the role of Phumzile on the City Ses'la sitcom, said she was blessed because their friendship started growing in the past year and they would have hour-long conversations
“I’m so grateful I was given Busi for one year. I remember last year I called her because there was going to be a finale for City Ses'la and I asked why aren’t you playing a role, but she was on How To Ruin Christmas and so I called her and asked her what’s going on.”
Thuli said she lost someone who got her to be spiritual and light candles again and she learnt a lot from their varied chats.
“In the conversations I would learn so much. She had no idea she was teaching me so much. We would laugh, we would cry, we’d gossip, we would vent, we would support each other through the highs and lows of this industry. The one thing I respect about Busi is anyone who found a sparring partner in Busi had to come correct. You would not not to set not knowing what’s going on. You did not do any favours for Busi."
Nkuli shared how the two met while they were auditioning for City Ses’la. She said Busisiwe was generous with her time and friends.
She said the star was a hard worker who was a consummate professional.
“Her exacting standards were constant throughout her life. The magic didn’t just happen. uBusi worked for it all night if she had to, and she always said sleep was for the unemployed.
"Being in a scene with Busi means being at your best every take. She always never phoned anything in, she never half-masted, and watch out if you weren’t doing your best. She would let you know. She was clear that your best was the only acceptable thing. She gave her best every time and she saw no reason anyone would give less than that.”
She shared how Busi would drop everything for her and her children when life got too much for her.
“Around year 10 of our friendship we found balance Busi was loved by many people but those of us she chose to love back, we are so lucky we got so much. I am going to miss laughing with you and miss arguing with you.”
Busisiwe Lurayi's life celebrated at memorial service
'This is a bittersweet moment for the family' — Busisiwe Lurayi is up for ‘Best Actress' at the Saftas
Busisiwe Lurayi’s father found her ‘lifeless’ in her daughter’s room, aunt reveals
'Thank you for sharing yourself with me': Lesedi Job on losing Busisiwe Lurayi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos