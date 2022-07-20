Busisiwe Lurayi's father Freddie Mokoena was visibly emotional when he bid his daughter farewell for the last time.
Mourners gathered at Redemption Church, Greenstone to pay their last respects to the actress who died on Sunday.
Freddie found his daughter on Sunday before paramedics pronounced her dead.
He said he was broken and life sucked because he did not imagine his daughter dying before him, and looking at her lifeless body hurt him.
“I'm weak but I'm not going to fall. The diva is not gone. The diva will forever be in my heart. The diva will forever be with Ayana. Gogo Lurayi, Gogo Mokoena, she is not gone, she is always with us. She will remain with us. I've always heard people say I want to be buried by my child. I never understood that until today. When I look at her I would've loved to go while she was with me, but God has decided his plan. We plan things and God plans the other way."
Freddie shared how Busisiwe loved travel and exploring different languages, memories he said he will treasure forever.
“Life sucks. I'm telling you life sucks. I'm weak but I'll walk up the long way with her. I thank you for being with us. I thank you for being the people who looked after her and I'm sure she was a mouthful. She was high maintenance but I apologise. Thank you very much.”
‘Life sucks’ — Busi Lurayi’s dad heartbroken as he buries his daughter
Image: Twitter/ Netflix
