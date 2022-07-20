The latest episode of Mnakwethu has seen host Musa Mseleku land on the SA Twitter trends list as tweeps slam him for his “insensitive” approach towards the wives of men he accompanies to request polygamy.
Airing on Mzansi Magic, Mnakwethu is a reality show that gives married men a chance to overcome the fear of introducing polygamy to their wife or wives by having Musa, a popular polygamist and star of his own polygamous-themed reality TV show, attempt to break the ice on their behalf.
The show recently returned with season three, but tweeps are not sure anything has changed in how the show approaches the matter, despite it trending previously, with viewers calling for a better, more respectful approach by Musa and the men he accompanies to ask wives if they can marry again.
“Mseleku is the face of heartbreak now. Their approach to polygamy is incredibly selfish and inconsiderate,” one viewer tweeted.
“Musa is so insensitive. I genuinely can't believe how indifferent he is over the wives' feelings. He gives these men so much authority to bring pain. As long as he delivered the message, it's grand. If he assessed the situations and created a criteria to make these men eligible polygamists instead of making isthembu suitable for every man, he'd be credible. This show makes isintu look like a joke. Isthembu now looks like a horny boy's playground,” tweeted another.
Here's a look at other tweets:
'Mseleku is the face of heartbreak': Tweeps react to 'Mnakwethu' episode
Image: Instagram/Musa Mseleku
The Mnakwethu host began his polygamist journey at the age of 23, marrying his first wife, Busisiwe "MaCele" Mseleku, then second, Nokukhanya Mayeni Mseleku, followed by Thobile MaKhumalo and Mbali MaNgwabe.
Talking about his situation, the Uthando Nes’thembu star revealed he hasn't got the green light yet from his four wives for his latest pursuit.
“I have called a number of meetings, both as a collective and individually. I've expressed the feeling that the request has been rejected. My plan is to keep presenting the same thing in a different way or persuade, up until I get a collective agreement in a sense that everyone is happy about it because I wouldn't want anyone to leave me because of that decision,” he told TshisaLIVE.
