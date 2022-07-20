TREND | ‘Happy heavenly birthday Riky Rick’ — Fans remember rapper

The rapper is survived by his mother, siblings, wife and children.
At his funeral, his wife Bianca described her late husband as someone who loved his children with all he had. She spoke about some of the things she was most grateful for during their nine years together.
“He loved them deeply. He was their protector, he was their biggest fan, their Mandalorian and he will continue to be. As a partner he always encouraged me to come out of my shell and allow myself to step into the light and conquer my shyness. He wanted me to shine. He always wanted me to figure out what I wanted to do for me and to find that which set my soul on fire. Little did he know he was it.”
Bianca said she was grateful for their time together because their love was God-ordained.
“I was put in his life to love him, care for him and help him on his journey to fulfil part his purpose. Ours was a deep, pure love. Part of my role was to help elevate and enable him to shine his light into the world. His love for me was honest, authentic and transcendent, as mine was for him.”
Image: Instagram/Riky Rick
The ate rapper Riky Rick has landed on the SA Twitter trends list as fans celebrate his first heavenly birthday.
Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Makhado, died on February 23 after taking his own life.
On July 20 2022 the rapper would have turned 35.
His fans and industry friends dedicated the day to remembering the rapper and celebrating his legacy, while others expressed their sadness and lingering feeling about his death being surreal almost five months after he died.
Riky gifted the world with hit songs such as Amantombazane, Boss Zonke and Sidlukotini but more than that, he left many with fond memories of beautiful encounters with him.
The rapper's brand became synonymous with fashion because of his style and love for fine clothes and culture. He became an icon for all the cool children and a light for upcoming artists who he embraced publicly.
One of his greatest achievements, in addition to his music legacy, is the establishment of Cotton Festival, which made a comeback in 2022 after taking a break thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Here are some of the heavenly birthday tweets that populated the TL on Wednesday:
